Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $317.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

