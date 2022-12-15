Single Point Partners LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.