Single Point Partners LLC Invests $653,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 242,248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,847,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.

