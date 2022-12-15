Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

