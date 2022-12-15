Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shell by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

