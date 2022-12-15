Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $135.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

