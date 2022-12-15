Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 5,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.