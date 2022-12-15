Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 2,560 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

