Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 75,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 56,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

