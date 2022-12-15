Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.87

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 1518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

