Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $756,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,356. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

