Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas comprises approximately 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 32,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

