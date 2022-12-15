Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SPG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,221. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

