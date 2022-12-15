Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 663,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,091. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

