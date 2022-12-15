Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $9,366,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

