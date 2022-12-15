Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of SI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 45,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,307. The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 478.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $9,366,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

