SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.41. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

