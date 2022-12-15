SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.41. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
