Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 928,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock remained flat at $31.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 959,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $11,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

SGML has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

