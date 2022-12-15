Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($66.42) to €62.10 ($65.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 53,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

