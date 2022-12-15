ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 455 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $15,524.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,614.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSTI opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

