Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Decreases By 58.1%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 62.7% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 484,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,929. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

