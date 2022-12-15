Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Drops By 24.5%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,314. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 37.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in WidePoint by 110.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

