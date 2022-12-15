Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 36.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About US Nuclear
