Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 36.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

