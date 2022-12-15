Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Decreases By 23.9%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPLD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,046. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Upland Software

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

