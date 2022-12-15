Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Drops By 30.3%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 236,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.