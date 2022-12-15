Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Decreases By 37.2%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,361. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

