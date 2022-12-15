Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Decreases By 37.2%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Tenon Medical Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNON traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,361. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
