Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Increases By 55.6%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,237,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TETE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,345. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

