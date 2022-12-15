Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Drops By 38.5%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
