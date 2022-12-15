Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Grows By 48.2%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $11.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.