Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Rises By 163.6%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

