Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Rises By 236.4%

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

SPK remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846. SPK Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPK Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

