Short Interest in Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Rises By 55.6%

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Skinvisible Stock Performance

Shares of SKVI remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $715,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.63. Skinvisible has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Skinvisible

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

