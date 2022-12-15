Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 59.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period.

