Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 59.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.