Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rises By 14.9%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 181,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 41,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 13.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNSE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

