Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Drops By 31.0%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Secoo Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. Secoo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

