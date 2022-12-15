Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Drops By 31.0%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Secoo Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. Secoo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
About Secoo
