Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Grows By 13.1%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Thursday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Get SCSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SCSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.