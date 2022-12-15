Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Expands By 1,300.0%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Stock Performance
NASDAQ SABRP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. Sabre has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $151.25.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
