Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Expands By 1,300.0%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABRP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. Sabre has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $151.25.

Sabre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABRP. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sabre by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 114.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

