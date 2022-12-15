Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 20.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RETO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,648. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

