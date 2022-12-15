Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,686,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,076,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,686.6 days.
Resona Price Performance
Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $3.64 on Thursday. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
About Resona
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resona (RSNHF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.