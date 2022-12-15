Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,686,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,076,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,686.6 days.

Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $3.64 on Thursday. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

