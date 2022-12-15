Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 50.9%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
