Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Grows By 19.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,794,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 132,526,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,192,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

