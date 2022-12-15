Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Decreases By 26.1%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 61.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 232,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 210.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 343,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 210.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

