Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Grows By 22.4%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXON stock traded up 0.44 on Wednesday, hitting 22.57. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,755. NEXON has a one year low of 16.08 and a one year high of 25.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NEXON in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

