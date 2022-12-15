Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Drops By 28.2%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 3.6 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,948. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $159.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.