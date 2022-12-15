Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Decreases By 20.9%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,727.0 days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

