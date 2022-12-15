Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Decreases By 20.9%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,727.0 days.
Nabtesco Price Performance
Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.
Nabtesco Company Profile
