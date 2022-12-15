Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Expands By 87.0%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the November 15th total of 347,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 36,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

