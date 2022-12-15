Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 125.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,785. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

