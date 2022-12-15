Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Grows By 42.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 1,245,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,218.0 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

