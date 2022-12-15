Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Rises By 108.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 40,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
