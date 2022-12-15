Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Rises By 108.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 40,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

