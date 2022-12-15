Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 96.5%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPCFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPCFF remained flat at $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.